The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
