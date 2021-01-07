The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.