The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,780% compared to the average volume of 462 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,405,000 after buying an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after buying an additional 4,627,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of TD opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

