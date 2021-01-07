The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $738.33 and last traded at $740.61. Approximately 1,413,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,163,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.54.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $874.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.63, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.