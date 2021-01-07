The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.