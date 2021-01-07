The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

