The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $21.56. The Williams Companies shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 10,281,785 shares traded.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

