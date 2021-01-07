TheStreet Downgrades Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

