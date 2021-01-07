Theta Fuel Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $146.62 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00215704 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

