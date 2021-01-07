Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tiptree by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tiptree by 62.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiptree by 568.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,609,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,801,460.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,075 shares of company stock valued at $157,215 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

