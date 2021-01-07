Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

TVTY stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $990.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

