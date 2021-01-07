Toby Courtauld Acquires 22 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 22 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £146.08 ($190.85).

GPOR opened at GBX 664.60 ($8.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 621.40. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.42.

Get Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is currently -22.34%.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.75 ($9.21).

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.