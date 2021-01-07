Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$17,420.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,485,725.

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.33.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5215522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

