Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Position Lessened by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:TOT opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.