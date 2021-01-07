Tourmaline Oil’s (TRMLF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.79.

TRMLF stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

