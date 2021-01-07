Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.31

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 3884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $257,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

