Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 853 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,346% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Sun Communities stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $2,118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

