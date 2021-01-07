Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

NYSE RS opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

