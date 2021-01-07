Traders Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,272 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

GGB stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gerdau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 900.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 934,572 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 73.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,022,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 432,473 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

