Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,747 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,717% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

CHNG stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

