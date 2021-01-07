TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $492.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 769,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,704,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

