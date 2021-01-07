Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Up to $90.25

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.25, but opened at $94.00. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £181.01 million and a P/E ratio of -64.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

