TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.09

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

