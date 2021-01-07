Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.14

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 13832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.