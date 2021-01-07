Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.14

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 13832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
