TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 1,825 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $38,914.62.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.97 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.