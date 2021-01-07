TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 1,825 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $38,914.62.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.97 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

