TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSC. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $586.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in TriState Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.