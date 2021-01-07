TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.85. 233,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 191,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TrueBlue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

