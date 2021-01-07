Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,418. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

