Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $16.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.67.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock opened at $415.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $418.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

