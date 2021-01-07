Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $17.70.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.