Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE TRQ opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

