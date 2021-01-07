Tutor Perini Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
