Tutor Perini Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.