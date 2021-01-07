UBS Group Boosts Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$33.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.73. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of C$18.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

