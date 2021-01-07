UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCRY. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.84 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

