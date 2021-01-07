Unification Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,885.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $232,529.94 and $10,885.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

