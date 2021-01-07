UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.
UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.38. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
See Also: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.