UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.38. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

