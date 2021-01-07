Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

