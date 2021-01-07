Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNPRF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

