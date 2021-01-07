United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancshares stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

