United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
United Bancshares stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.98.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.