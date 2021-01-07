United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

