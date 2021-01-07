UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $404.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.