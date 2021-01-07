Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Universal Display by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.