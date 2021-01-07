Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULH. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ULH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

