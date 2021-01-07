Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.00. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 302,236 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40.

In other Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation acquired 87,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$362,209.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$920,451. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 375,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,907.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

