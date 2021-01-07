Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.44. Urban One shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 10,790 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.