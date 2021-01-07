Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.91 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

