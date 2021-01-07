USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

