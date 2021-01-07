Vale S.A. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 159.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

