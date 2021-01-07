ValuEngine Downgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,896.57.

BKNG stock opened at $2,249.81 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,288.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,097.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Booking by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

