ValuEngine Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 208,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

