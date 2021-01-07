ValuEngine Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Premier by 47.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

